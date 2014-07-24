Meteorologist Ted Schmidt is thrilled to be a part of FOX in the Morning. Ted joined the NewsCenter weather staff in December 1999 and was part of the area's first Emmy Award winning newscast in 2002, when NewsCenter Today was honored for excellence in television. The team has since won three additional Emmy awards. Ted was also honored with the National Weather Association's Broadcaster of the year award, "For his dedication and passion providing accurate, informative, entertaining forecasts, and critical weather information under adverse conditions, and for his outstanding commitment to community service."

Originally from a small town in northwestern Illinois, Ted grew up watching the skies and pretending to be a TV weatherman as early as age six. His parents actually let him stay up late to watch the ten o'clock weather before bedtime while most other kids in his class would have been already asleep for an hour or two. Ted is accustomed to Midwest weather with its four distinct seasons and enjoys the challenge of forecasting for Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

Prior to working at KTTC, Ted spent three years in Wausau, Wisconsin as the weekend meteorologist for CBS affiliate WSAW TV. Ted's education includes a degree in Radio-Television with a minor in Geography from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale (home of the Salukis) and he's also a graduate of the Broadcast Meteorology Program at Mississippi State University. Ted's weather forecasting has earned him the National Weather Association's (NWA) Seal of Approval and he is also a member of the American Meteorological Society.

In addition to his regular on air duties, Ted conducts weather presentations for schools and other local organizations. In his free time, Ted enjoys the outdoors, traveling, volunteering at his church, watching his favorite sports teams, and of course spending time with his wife, Cara, their daughters Madeleine and Julia, and their dog Lucy.

tschmidt@kttc.com