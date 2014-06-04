Creative Services - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Creative Services

FOX 47's award-winning Creative Services team wants to help make your video project a reality!

From commercials to special events, web videos to corporate videos, we offer the highest-quality HD video production and editing services in the market.

Our services cover the full range of production, including script-writing, shooting, post-production, animations and effects.

Let our knowledge and experience work for you! Call us today or fill out the form below to take the first step toward bringing your video project to life!

Phone: 507-535-8923

  • Contact Fox 47's Creative Services team

    Thank you for contacting Fox 47's Creative Services team.

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

