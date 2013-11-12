ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- Have you ever wondered what it takes to be a mechanic, or what it's like to pilot a hovercraft, or what radio DJs do when they are off- air? FOX 47 News did and is now putting anchor Mary McGuire to the test in a new series.

In "Make Mary Master It," Mary will take on new, exciting, and at times, dirty, jobs across the southeastern Minnesota.

In the first installment, Mary attempts to "master" it as an mechanic at Joe's Auto & Tire in Rochester. In the second installment, Mary attempts to "master" it as a classic rock radio disc jockey at Rochester's Laser 101.7 FM.

What will Mary attempt to master next? Find out Mondays during Fox 47 News At Nine!