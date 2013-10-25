Cold Hard Cash Giveaway - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Cold Hard Cash Giveaway

Cold Hard Cash Giveaway

Watch FOX 47 and YOU could win
COLD HARD CASH!

During the month of November, FOX 47 will be giving away close to $3,000 in CASH!  Yep, you saw that right.  And it's all going to YOU the viewers!  So what do you have to do?  Watch FOX 47.

Watch FOX 47 weeknights from 7-9pm.
Look for the keyword and enter it below!
You could win $1,000!
On Friday, November 22nd, the winner of the $1,000 will be announced in FOX 47 News.

AND watch FOX 47 News weeknights at nine o'clock.
Look for the keyword to be announced and text it in.
You could win $100!
We'll have a new winner each weeknight starting Monday, October 28 through Thursday, November 22.

Yep, that's it.  Watch FOX 47 and YOU COULD WIN COLD HARD CASH!!!



No purchase necessary. Contest runs thru 11/22/13. $100 giveaway via text weeknights during FOX 47 News thru 11/21/13. News may run late. $1,000 giveaway winner randomly chosen from myfox47.com entries. Odds of winning depend on #/entries. Prizes are pre-paid MasterCard gift cards.

 

  • FOX 47 Contests!

    Find out first!  Sign up and we'll let you know whenever there's a chance to win fun stuff!

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.