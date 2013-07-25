Luke Meyer

Luke began his broadcast career at FOX 47 in April 2013 as an account executive. He was promoted to Local Sales Manager in April 2017. Luke has worked with all kinds of local businesses to find ways to get results. His expertise includes traditional broadcast TV, targeted digital campaigns, and website development. At FOX 47, we can help businesses with all of these areas and more.

Luke’s career began in newspaper sports writing and reporting with stops at the Red Wing Republican Eagle, Rochester Post-Bulletin and the Minneapolis Star Tribune. His exposure to the marketing and advertising world began in sports marketing at the University of Minnesota and continued as the top consultant at a leading web marketing firm in the Twin Cities.

Luke was raised in rural Goodhue on his family's dairy farm and is a proud Golden Gopher graduate. Luke resides in Rochester with his wife, Courtney and children Madeline and Patrick.

Contact Luke directly at lmeyer@myfox47.com and (507) 535-8987.