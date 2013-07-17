2-year-old missing in Polk County, Wis.

CENTURIA, Wis. (AP) -- Crews are still searching Wednesday for a missing 2-year-old. He was reported missing after wandering away from his rural Wisconsin home Tuesday night.

Isaiah Theis was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue shorts, white socks, and possibly no shoes. His parents tell us they last saw Isaiah playing with his 7-year-old brother around 7:30 Tuesday night in Centuria, Wisconsin. They called police after they couldn't find him.

Overnight about 150 volunteers showed up to search for Isaiah. The Polk County Sheriff says they searched a one-square-mile area around the house, by foot and by air. That search was called off around 3 a.m. because the Polk County Sheriff's Office deemed it too dangerous.

Crews regrouped and began searching again at 6 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 715-485-8300.