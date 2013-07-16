Annual Pridefest kicks off in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- Rochester's 16th annual Pride Fest get underway Monday, and organizers were upbeat about its 2013 run.

In fact, event organizers say they have something new to celebrate, saying it will be the biggest Pride Fest the city has ever seen.

Organziers say they're excited about this year's fest, especially following the passage of the Marriage Equality Bill in Minnesota this spring, and the defeat of the Defense of Marriage Act and Prop 8 in the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this summer.

The week will kicked off Monday night at Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill and events will continue all throughout the week.

The main event will take place Sunday at Peace Plaza with live musical entertainment and various food and vendor booths.