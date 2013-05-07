Fox 47 Mom and Me Photo Contest Winner! - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Fox 47 Mom and Me Photo Contest Winner!

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- The entries are in-- all 125 of them, that is-- and we're ready to announce a winner in the 2013 Fox 47 Mom and Me Photo Contest on tonight's Fox 47 News at 9!

The contest opened on April 6th. 125 different contestants sent in pictures for Fox 47 viewers to vote on here on myfox47.com

Nearly 9,000 votes were cast, and our grand prize winner (and their mom) will be taking home a prize package that includes $200 in house cleaning from Molly Maid, $100 from Children's Exchange and $600 mother's ring or necklace from Rochester Lapidary Jewelers.

Thanks to all who entered the contest...and be sure to tune in tonight at 9 to see who wins!

And, Happy Mother's Day to ALL mothers out there, from Fox 47!

