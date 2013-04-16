Local runners honor victims of Boston Marathon massacre

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KXLT) -- We caught up with two local runners who are remembering those affected by the Boston Marathon massacre. They say they're not letting the horrific attacks stop them from enjoying their sport.

"I was looking out the window and it was starting to become a nice day, so, I thought, I need to get another workout in and, we've been asked to wear our marathon shirts in remembrance," Bill Nevea said.

These two runners are honoring those who died, who were injured, or who were shaken up by the Boston Marathon tragedy on Monday, April 15, 2013.

"I was watching all day," Joe Moyer said. "There was two athletes I coach that happen to be there. And again, it was the same thing. All the people I knew there seemed like they were done. But I didn't know if their families were out there."

Running around Rochester today, with an American Flag in hand, decked out in Boston gear. A reminder to all, that these marathoners will run on with pride.

"I like carrying the American flag because I'm an American veteran," Nevea said. "And I just thought it'd be a fun way to get my workout in. Plus, just kind of build the spirit."

Two marathoners who know the sport all too well and will not let the cowardness of others take away the beauty of their sport, keeping Boston close to their hearts.

"The Boston Marathon is kind of near and dear to my heart. I've been there twice," Moyer said. "My wife and I are planning to go back again actually next year if she has a qualifying time."

Joe says the kindness of others after the attacks struck him the most.

"I mean, right away, there were people who were responding to help," he said. "And that, I think, really symbolizes who we are as Americans and who, in general, the athletes are in this community. We are very supportive of each other. So you know, when Bill said he's going out today to run and try and honor people at the Boston Marathon, I'm like, absolutely, I have to go."