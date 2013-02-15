Cutest Baby Winner Announced

Rochester, Minn (FOX 47) - The FOX 47 Cutest Baby Contest is over and the cutest baby of 2012 is Jaxon from Le Roy, MN. Jaxon won a $200 Savings account from Home Federal Savings Bank in Rochester, an overnight hotel stay at Courtyard by Marriott and breakfast from Saints on Second bar and grill, a $50 gift card from Children's Exchange and will star in a FOX 47 commercial!

The second place baby was Prince from Spring Valley, MN and won a $50 gift card from Children's Exchange. Third place baby was Aswin from Rochester, MN and won a $50 gift card from Children's Exchange. The fourth place baby was Will from Rochester, MN and won a $50 gift card from Children's Exchange.

There were 478 babies entered in the FOX 47 Cutest Baby Contest of 2012 and thousands of votes were cast!



Click here to see the top 20 babies!



Thanks to everyone who entered this year's contest. We look forward to seeing those cute babies next year.