ROCHESTER, Minn. (Fox 47) -- A cross-country skier was taken to the hospital after breaking through the ice on the Black River.

The man was skiing from La Crosse to Galesville late Tuesday afternoon, when he broke through and became submerged.

A La Crosse Tribune reporter found the man after he managed to crawl out of the hole about 30-feet from shore and alerted authorities.

First responders rushed the man to Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. No word yet on his condition.