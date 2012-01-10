Terri Ebling

Terri has a wonderful husband, Dan, and three energetic children: Evalyn, Gracelyn and Wiley! They reside out in the country in Hayfield. Every year, she and her family go to the Little Log Cabin House Antique Power Show, as her children LOVE tractors! She also enjoy playing soccer, which is something she's done her whole life! Terri also spends time as a "big sister" with the Big Brothers Big Sisters program in Southeastern Minnesota – She'll tell you she loves it! Terri joined FOX 47 in November 2011 as the digital sales specialist – big words meaning she makes the website and mobile site look nice!

With a passion to grow herself and to learn, she graduated with a Bachelors of Science in Accounting from Winona State University. She loves meeting new people, going to social events, and she's always thinking of ways to help others succeed.

Contact Terri at tebling@fox47kxlt.com.