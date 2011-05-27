One arrested after jewelry theft

ROCHESTER (FOX 47) -- Rochester police have arrested a 25-year-old man suspected in a jewelry theft.
Rabain Ket was picked up in the 100 block of 18th Avenue southwest.
Captain Brian Winters says a couple had allowed Ket to stay overnight as their guest in the 900 block of Olmsted Village Lane, but later discovered a camera missing, along with $5000 worth of jewelry.
A detective found the stolen camera at a pawn shop.
The missing jewelry was tracked to a jewelry store, where it had been sold.
Ket is being held at the Adult Detention Center.
Can't Find Something?
FOX 47
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.