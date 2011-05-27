One arrested after jewelry theft - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

One arrested after jewelry theft

Updated:

ROCHESTER (FOX 47) -- Rochester police have arrested a 25-year-old man suspected in a jewelry theft.

Rabain Ket was picked up in the 100 block of 18th Avenue southwest.

Captain Brian Winters says a couple had allowed Ket to stay overnight as their guest in the 900 block of Olmsted Village Lane, but later discovered a camera missing, along with $5000 worth of jewelry.

A detective found the stolen camera at a pawn shop.

The missing jewelry was tracked to a jewelry store, where it had been sold.

Ket is being held at the Adult Detention Center.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.