One arrested after jewelry theft

ROCHESTER (FOX 47) -- Rochester police have arrested a 25-year-old man suspected in a jewelry theft.

Rabain Ket was picked up in the 100 block of 18th Avenue southwest.

Captain Brian Winters says a couple had allowed Ket to stay overnight as their guest in the 900 block of Olmsted Village Lane, but later discovered a camera missing, along with $5000 worth of jewelry.

A detective found the stolen camera at a pawn shop.

The missing jewelry was tracked to a jewelry store, where it had been sold.

Ket is being held at the Adult Detention Center.