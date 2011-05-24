Minn. Education Department to release test scores - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Minn. Education Department to release test scores

Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A new round of test scores will soon be released by the Minnesota Department of Education, which will show how many students are meeting the state's high school graduation requirements.

The department is scheduled to release statewide results from the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments and the Graduation-Required Assessments for Diploma, or GRAD, on Tuesday evening.

Last year, 58 percent of 11th graders met the state's math requirement for graduation on the first attempt, up slightly from 2009. On the reading requirement, 78 percent of 10th graders passed on the first try, which was the same as in 2009.

Minnesota students are given multiple chances to take the test if they fail to clear the bar on the first try.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.