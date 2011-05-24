Minn. Education Department to release test scores

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A new round of test scores will soon be released by the Minnesota Department of Education, which will show how many students are meeting the state's high school graduation requirements.

The department is scheduled to release statewide results from the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments and the Graduation-Required Assessments for Diploma, or GRAD, on Tuesday evening.

Last year, 58 percent of 11th graders met the state's math requirement for graduation on the first attempt, up slightly from 2009. On the reading requirement, 78 percent of 10th graders passed on the first try, which was the same as in 2009.

Minnesota students are given multiple chances to take the test if they fail to clear the bar on the first try.