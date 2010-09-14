Pepsi Refresh Winners Second Wave

Pepsi of Rochester and FOX 47 are celebrating ideas that have moved our communities forward! Here's info on some of these grants chosen by a student panel.

Chatfield Fire Department and Ambulance Service will receive $2,500 to purchase an extraction smart dummy to use in rescue training for firefighters.

Rochester Amateur Radio Club will receive $2,355 to fund new radio transmission equipment allowing them to better assist in emergency and community communications in downtown Rochester.

Women's Shelter Transition Home has been awarded $5,000 to assist in remodeling the kitchen at Transition Home to create a better living environment for the women and children calling it home.

Ability Building Center-People Achieving Change Through Technology will receive $1,695 to fund educational technology to add to their lending library for individuals with disabilities.

Boys & Girls Club of Rochester will receive $1,600 for the purchase of two computers to assist in educating the youth they serve.

Stewartville Public Schools has been awarded $1,850 to purchase "Playaways", and digital audio versions of books. Students can walk while listening to stories, improving both their fitness and reading levels. The school district hopes to promote learning while getting their students active.

The student panel in La Crosse awarded grants to:

Coulee Region Humane Society, Inc. will receive $1,000 in funding to complete the installation and plumbing of a new bathing and grooming tub.



La Crosse Area Family YMCA will receive $3,500 to assist in funding equipment for the Miracle Baseball League allowing children with disabilities play the game.



Toys Go ‘Round Lending Library will receive $2,500 to fund new equipment to allow them to expand their ability to loan out toys, games, infant equipment and educational materials to families and schools in Winneshiek County, Iowa.



African American Mutual Assistance Network, Inc. (AAMAN) will receive $3,150 to purchase workbooks and educational materials for at-risk, special needs and low income children enrolled in their preschool literacy program.



Lincoln Middle School will receive $2,200 to assist in funding new uniforms for the Lincoln Show Choir.



The ResCarta Foundation, Inc. will receive $1,500 to purchase new scanners to digitize photographs, news clippings and artifacts from libraries, historical societies and community centers making the information available online.



Gang Resistance Education and Training (G.R.E.A.T.) has been awarded $1,150 to fund transportation to activities and field trips to underprivileged and at-risk youth involved in G.R.E.A.T.

The student panel in Mankato awarded grants to:



Committee Against Domestic Abuse, Inc. (CADA, Inc.) will receive $3,000 in funding for a new fence for the outdoor play area for greater safety and privacy of the sheltered women and children.



School Sisters of Notre dame Center for Earth Spirituality and Rural Ministry will receive $2,000 for the purchase of new gardening tools for the community garden. This garden educates children about food production, provides nutritional food to low-income individuals and produces over 1,000 pounds of fresh vegetables for ECHO Food Shelf each year.



Harry Meyering Center, Inc. will receive $3,000 to purchase an Easystand for their residents. This piece of equipment enables individuals in wheelchairs to be positioned to "stand tall", providing many health and psychological benefits.



Twin Rivers Center for the Arts will receive $1,500 to repair and purchase band instruments to provide rent free to low-income children wishing to participate in school band programs.



Saint James Fire Department Relief Association was awarded $4,000 to purchase a new Jaws of Life to assist in roadside accidents.



Forrest G. James Marine Corps League Auxiliary was awarded $1,500 to assist in various veterans' services and to provide care packages to our troops.