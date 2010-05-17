Pepsi Refresh Winners First Wave

Pepsi of Rochester has given away money for the first round of grants! Here's info on some of these grants chosen by a student panel.

Channel One Food Bank and Food Shelf will receive $4,000 to supplement their funding for food purchases for the "Feeding Rochester's Kids – One Backpack at a Time!" program which will provide easy-to-prepare food to chronically hungry school children to take home on weekends and over school vacations.



The Rochester Family Y; LINK Program will receive $3,500 in funding to place homeless youth, ages 16-21, in stable and safe housing, to assure each individual has employment and education and to prevent future homelessness.



Byron High School Go Green Club will receive $1,500 to assist in funding solar panels on the roof of BHS and to plant trees around the school.

Brighter Tomorrows will receive $2,500 to fund and expand the services they provide to families dealing with childhood cancer.

St. Matthew Community Preschool in St. Charles will receive $3,500 in funding to build a safe playground for the students and the rest of the community to gather.

Pepsi of La Crosse has given away money for the first round of grants! Here's info on some of these grants chosen by a student panel.

Habitat for Humanity of La Crosse will receive $4,200 in funding to purchase an all-purpose enclosed trailer to transport building materials to and from worksites.

Prairie View Elementary School's Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) will receive $3,500 to assist in funding phase two of removing previous playground equipment and building a new and safe playground for the students and surrounding community to enjoy.

The YWCA A-PRO program of the Coulee Region will receive $3,200 to fund construction of wheelchair accessible paths and raised garden beds allowing for individuals with physical disabilities to experience gardening.

Capable Canines of Wisconsin, Inc. will receive $2,100 to assist in funding the remodeling of the preexisting dog kennel allowing the facility to pass inspection.

The Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse will receive $1,000 to purchase tables and chairs for "Power Hour," a nationally recognized program to improve academic success by providing children with homework help and tutoring.

The Holmen Area Partnership for Youth (HAPY) will receive $1,000 to fund four educational programs to effectively teach the young citizens of the Holmen community the skills they need to become strong individuals.

Pepsi of Mankato has given away money for the first round of grants! Here's info on some of these grants chosen by a student panel.

The Emergency Community Help Organization (ECHO) will receive $3,500 to supplement their funding for food purchases for the "Summer Feeding Program" which will provide additional portions to clients with school aged children.

The Springfield Public Schools will receive $3,500 in funding to purchase and install solar lighting on their community trail making it safer and more accessible.

Mankato Public Schools Community Education will receive $4,000 for scholarships for youth arts and enrichment activities.

The House of Hope will receive $2,000 to fund their capital drive for a van to transport residents and clients.

MRCI of Mankato was awarded $2,000 for their campaign to fund the purchase of a new bus.