Westbound I-90 closed

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- Westbound Interstate 90 from Albert Lea to the South Dakota border has been closed because of low visibility caused by blowing snow.

Winds are expected to continue to gust through the overnight hours.

Mn/DOT also wants to remind drivers that when a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists could be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail.

At 4 p.m., Rochester Emergency Management Sgt. Jon Turk said diving conditions across the city were poor.

During the midday hours, officials were advising no travel on Highway 52 through Rochester after numerous rollovers.

The Minnesota Department of transportation is advising no unnecessary travel in southeastern Minnesota because of blowing and drifting snow.

Winds have been gusting up to about 35 miles per hour.

There have been dozens of accidents, spinouts and vehicles in the ditch throughout the area on Thursday.

Visibility on Highway 14 between Rochester and Kasson is also very poor because of blowing snow.