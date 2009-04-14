Party Services - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Party Services

The one ingredient you need to make your next party stress-free & fun - Apollo.

Apollo Special Event Services will work with you to make planning your event easy - letting you enjoy it even more. With so many options available to you, your beverage service can reflect your style and complement your food.

Affordable and Convenient
Apollo bartending service is very affordable. You purchase the kegs and bottles with no added fees - you pay for only what you use. No matter where your event is held, we'll be there - including out of town. Remember no party is too big or too small for Apollo.

Customized Beverage Services to Fit Your Style

  1. Premium bar service with bartenders
  2. Sophisticated & extensive wine selection
  3. We'll match your beverage menu to your theme
  4. No party is too big or too small!
  5. Free glassware can be provided and in-town delivery & pickup
  6. We can work with your caterer to create a beverage service that complements your menu

Apollo can work with any caterer you prefer. Some of our catering partners include:

  • Cabernet Catering- Johnny Mangouras 254-2789
  • Ye Olde Butcher Shoppe Catering - Glen Shirk 280-9770
  • Catering by Design 358-0990
  • Capri Catering 529-2917
  • Roscoe's 285-0501

Apollo extra services:

  • FREE glassware rental
  • FREE portable bars
  • FREE use of all bartending supplies
  • FREE delivery and pickup
  • FREE consultation and menu development

For more information about Apollo Special Event Services
& a FREE consultation call 507.951.4701

