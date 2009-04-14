Party Services

The one ingredient you need to make your next party stress-free & fun - Apollo.

Apollo Special Event Services will work with you to make planning your event easy - letting you enjoy it even more. With so many options available to you, your beverage service can reflect your style and complement your food.

Affordable and Convenient

Apollo bartending service is very affordable. You purchase the kegs and bottles with no added fees - you pay for only what you use. No matter where your event is held, we'll be there - including out of town. Remember no party is too big or too small for Apollo.

Customized Beverage Services to Fit Your Style

Premium bar service with bartenders Sophisticated & extensive wine selection We'll match your beverage menu to your theme No party is too big or too small! Free glassware can be provided and in-town delivery & pickup We can work with your caterer to create a beverage service that complements your menu

Apollo can work with any caterer you prefer. Some of our catering partners include:

Cabernet Catering - Johnny Mangouras 254-2789

Apollo extra services:

FREE glassware rental

FREE portable bars

FREE use of all bartending supplies

FREE delivery and pickup

FREE consultation and menu development

For more information about Apollo Special Event Services

& a FREE consultation call 507.951.4701