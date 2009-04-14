Food Pairing

Whether you're serving Chicken Cacciatore or Trout Almandine with Pineapple, we've got the perfect wine to enhance your meal.

Selecting a complimentary wine can be complex at times, so let us make the shopping experience a breeze as we offer our expertise. Did you know that Red Bordeaux wines are produced from Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot? And White Bordeaux wines are produced from Sauvignon Blanc, Semillon and Muscadelle? Our delicious Red French Burgundies are 100% Pinot Noir, except for Beaujolais, which is 100% Gamay. And our crisp White French Burgundies are 100% Chardonnay. Our premium selection of wines has all the character and richness you seek. Like the Red wines Rhone Valley which are produced from Grenache, Syrah, Cinsault, and Mourvedre among others.

We invite you to use this handy guide while shopping. If we can do anything else to make your events more enjoyable, just ask. You're even welcome to bring a menu. We'll help you match the ideal wine. With three locations in southern Minnesota, Apollo proudly helps you serve your family and friends the very best.