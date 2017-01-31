The Jefferson Awards recognize volunteers who transform lives and strengthen communities. Nominate someone you know who deserves recognition.
Our February winner works with community members with disabilities and helps them lead fun and fulfilling lives.
At just nine years old, our January winner is our youngest ever, who's making sure every kid he knows always has a buddy.
Ron Laughlin is retired, but he spends several days a week driving veterans from Fillmore County to their medical appointments at the VA in Minneapolis.
Our November winner leads a youth basketball program, helping young girls improve their skills and build character.
Our October winner helps her peers feel better by teaching a free exercise class.
Our September winner is Emily Schobel of Rochester, who uses her cooking talents to make others happy.
Every month FOX47 features someone in our community who is making a difference and we honor them with a Jefferson Award. Our August winner is Diane Jerome. She has become a stand out volunteer at at the Rochester Farmers Market. "I come to the market every Saturday and I tell the manager put me to work," said Jerome. "I'll do whatever." Jerome has been working at the Farmers Market for nearly ten years. In her time she has worked with multiple...
Anne Wolter is devoting her life to help women recover from heart disease. "I love taking care of people," Wolter said. "I love helping them to feel better." Wolter works in cardiac rehab at Mayo Clinic. She helps women recover from cardiac events through exercise and education.More >>
Every month Fox47 features someone in our community who is making a difference and honors them with a Jefferson Award. Our July winner is Rita Howe. She is a stand out volunteer at Good Earth Village in Spring Valley donating her time to impact the lives of the campers and staff. "She has so much heart for good earth village and it's mission," said Good Earth Village Office Manager, Vanessa Tesch. Howe has been a volunteer for Good Earth Village for about 4 y...More >>
Every month FOX 47 features someone in our community who is making a difference, and we honor them with a Jefferson Award. This month's winner is Lindy Hankel, a woman dedicating her time to helping dogs.More >>
Every month FOX 47 features someone in our community who is making a difference, and we honor them with a Jefferson Award. This month's winner is Dan Litzinger. He owns one of the sports teams in town, but his involvement in our community goes much further that that.More >>
FOX 47 is partnering with The Jefferson Awards to recognize people in our community that are making a difference. Our first winner is Kevin Andrews, a volunteer that is committed to helping people with mental illness.More >>
Click here for criteria and eligibility information for the Jefferson Awards.More >>
Click here for Selection Process and Awards information for the Jefferson Awards.More >>
