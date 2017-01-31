Jefferson Awards - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Top Stories

Read More

Jefferson Awards

The Jefferson Awards recognize volunteers who transform lives and strengthen communities. Nominate someone you know who deserves recognition.

More>>

THE JEFFERSON AWARDS: Our February winner helps individuals with disabilities Video included

Our February winner works with community members with disabilities and helps them lead fun and fulfilling lives.

More>>

THE JEFFERSON AWARDS: Our January winner helps children find buddies

At just nine years old, our January winner is our youngest ever, who's making sure every kid he knows always has a buddy.

More>>

THE JEFFERSON AWARDS: Our December winner helps area veterans

Ron Laughlin is retired, but he spends several days a week driving veterans from Fillmore County to their medical appointments at the VA in Minneapolis. 

More>>

THE JEFFERSON AWARDS: Our November winner coaches youth basketball

Our November winner leads a youth basketball program, helping young girls improve their skills and build character.

More>>

THE JEFFERSON AWARDS: Our October winner helps others with arthritis

Our October winner helps her peers feel better by teaching a free exercise class.

More>>

THE JEFFERSON AWARDS: Our September winner cooks free meals for others

Our September winner is Emily Schobel of Rochester, who uses her cooking talents to make others happy. 

More>>

THE JEFFERSON AWARDS: Our August winner donates her time to the farmers market Video included

Every month FOX47 features someone in our community who is making a difference and we honor them with a Jefferson Award.  Our August winner is Diane Jerome. She has become a stand out volunteer at at the Rochester Farmers Market.  "I come to the market every Saturday and I tell the manager put me to work," said Jerome. "I'll do whatever."   Jerome has been working at the Farmers Market for nearly ten years. In her time she has worked with multiple...

More>>

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.