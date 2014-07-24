Outcry for 5000-head hog farm in rural Fillmore County In other words, it is expected to produce more than 7 million gallons of manure a year, leading to one of resident's major concerns about this project. More>>

Two finalists selected for Rochester fire chief The two finalists are Battalion Chief Eric Kerska and Deputy Chief Vance Swisher. They now move on to an employee forum and final interviews. Then a recommendation will be made to the city council. More>>

North Broadway reconstruction design still up for debate The reconstruction, planned to begin in 2019, aims to transform the Broadway Avenue corridor into a multi-transportation gateway to downtown Rochester and the Destination Medical Center Development District. More>>

Child Trends: Why lying may have a positive undertone Developmental psychologists took 84 children and played a game with them every day for ten days. Most of the kids in the study were about three years old, an age when kids still don't know how to lie. More>>

Local artists on display at 9th Annual Art on the Ave The event features painters, glass blowers, metal workers, jewelers, musicians and live art. The highlight of the event is unveiling the installation of a permanent boulevard sculpture, hand crafted by a regional artist. More>>

Round 2 voting finished for new Rochester flag, final vote next month Six flags are already in the running to be the new Rochester flag. Six more will be announced on Wednesday. One will be chosen from those final 12. In total, roughly 159 flags were submitted to be the city's new flag. More>>

Reynolds signs "doctor shopping" prevention bill Governor Kim Reynolds signed the bill in front of overdose victims' families Monday. Under the bill, doctors will have to register every opioid prescription with a new state monitoring program. More>>

President Trump attempting to help Chinese business The Trump administration prohibited U.S. companies from selling ZTE items until 2025. The ban started after officials said ZTE broke a deal by violating U.S. sanctions on North Korea and Iran. More>>

George Zimmerman charged with misdemeanor stalking Court records show Zimmerman was issued a summons for a May 30th arraignment on a charge of misdemeanor stalking. A sheriff's report says the investigator contacted Zimmerman in September on behalf of Michael Gasparro, who is making a documentary on Trayvon Martin. More>>

Starbucks and Nestle form "global coffee alliance" New study shows coffee may help prevent cancer The deal only applies to Starbucks' packaged products sold outside the U.S. and doesn't include any ready-to-drink coffee, tea or juices. Regulators still need to approve the merger. More>>

Child Trends: The impact of siblings Researchers in Canada looked at sibling pairs in 452 families to measure empathy. The investigators pretended to be hurt and recorded how each child responded, then repeated the scenario 18 months later. More>>

CURE Asking Mayo Clinic for help to fight affordable housing crisis "CURE" is attempting to put a letter on the desk of Mayo Clinic CEO Dr. John Noseworthy to fight the affordable housing crisis in the city. More>>

THE JEFFERSON AWARDS: Our July winner donates her time to impact the lives of children and adults Every month Fox47 features someone in our community who is making a difference and honors them with a Jefferson Award. Our July winner is Rita Howe. She is a stand out volunteer at Good Earth Village in Spring Valley donating her time to impact the lives of the campers and staff. "She has so much heart for good earth village and it's mission," said Good Earth Village Office Manager, Vanessa Tesch. Howe has been a volunteer for Good Earth Village for about 4 y... More>>

Jack of all trades: Zollman Zoo No species may be more distinguished than the Minnesota Grey Wolf. Cunning and smart, the wolves are headliners at Zollman, but on the other side of the fence is one of the zoos most important assets: Naturalist Clarissa Schrooten. More>>

THE JEFFERSON AWARDS: Our August winner donates her time to the farmers market Every month FOX47 features someone in our community who is making a difference and we honor them with a Jefferson Award. Our August winner is Diane Jerome. She has become a stand out volunteer at at the Rochester Farmers Market. "I come to the market every Saturday and I tell the manager put me to work," said Jerome. "I'll do whatever." Jerome has been working at the Farmers Market for nearly ten years. In her time she has worked with multiple... More>>

Life with Wheels: A new "leash" on life Wheels playing in the yard A quick glance at Wheels and you would think he was just like any other happy Springer Spaniel puppy, but Wheels is different. He was born with Spina Bifida. More>>

SPECIAL REPORT: Losing Heat: A Look at a Home Energy Audit Nicholas Quallich joins Rochester native, Todd Osweiler, on a home energy audit. Do you find that there's one part of your home that seems a bit drafty, and top it off, is your electric or gas bill through the roof, if you will? If it is, how do you determine the root cause of either dilemma? More>>

FOX in the Morning Makeover: July Part 1 Deborah Piens discusses with Nicholas Quallich why she nominated herself for the " FOX in the Morning Makeover." It's the last Monday of July and that can mean only one thing. It's time for another installment of the "FOX in the Morning Makeover" done by the experts at City Looks Salon and Spa. More>>