Community members worked hard to clean up the fallen limbs. At one home, the top portion of a tree fell off and barely hit the edge of the home. Neighbors came by to remove the debris so the 94-year-old owner wouldn't have to worry.
In other words, it is expected to produce more than 7 million gallons of manure a year, leading to one of resident's major concerns about this project.
The two finalists are Battalion Chief Eric Kerska and Deputy Chief Vance Swisher. They now move on to an employee forum and final interviews. Then a recommendation will be made to the city council.
The reconstruction, planned to begin in 2019, aims to transform the Broadway Avenue corridor into a multi-transportation gateway to downtown Rochester and the Destination Medical Center Development District.
Developmental psychologists took 84 children and played a game with them every day for ten days. Most of the kids in the study were about three years old, an age when kids still don't know how to lie.
The event features painters, glass blowers, metal workers, jewelers, musicians and live art. The highlight of the event is unveiling the installation of a permanent boulevard sculpture, hand crafted by a regional artist.
Six flags are already in the running to be the new Rochester flag. Six more will be announced on Wednesday. One will be chosen from those final 12. In total, roughly 159 flags were submitted to be the city's new flag.
Governor Kim Reynolds signed the bill in front of overdose victims' families Monday. Under the bill, doctors will have to register every opioid prescription with a new state monitoring program.
"You're just asking them to elaborate on something that they've already observed, and just that process seems to support learning."
The Trump administration prohibited U.S. companies from selling ZTE items until 2025. The ban started after officials said ZTE broke a deal by violating U.S. sanctions on North Korea and Iran.
Court records show Zimmerman was issued a summons for a May 30th arraignment on a charge of misdemeanor stalking. A sheriff's report says the investigator contacted Zimmerman in September on behalf of Michael Gasparro, who is making a documentary on Trayvon Martin.
The deal only applies to Starbucks' packaged products sold outside the U.S. and doesn't include any ready-to-drink coffee, tea or juices. Regulators still need to approve the merger.
Researchers in Canada looked at sibling pairs in 452 families to measure empathy. The investigators pretended to be hurt and recorded how each child responded, then repeated the scenario 18 months later.
"CURE" is attempting to put a letter on the desk of Mayo Clinic CEO Dr. John Noseworthy to fight the affordable housing crisis in the city.
Every month Fox47 features someone in our community who is making a difference and honors them with a Jefferson Award. Our July winner is Rita Howe. She is a stand out volunteer at Good Earth Village in Spring Valley donating her time to impact the lives of the campers and staff. "She has so much heart for good earth village and it's mission," said Good Earth Village Office Manager, Vanessa Tesch. Howe has been a volunteer for Good Earth Village for about 4 y...
No species may be more distinguished than the Minnesota Grey Wolf. Cunning and smart, the wolves are headliners at Zollman, but on the other side of the fence is one of the zoos most important assets: Naturalist Clarissa Schrooten.
Every month FOX47 features someone in our community who is making a difference and we honor them with a Jefferson Award. Our August winner is Diane Jerome. She has become a stand out volunteer at at the Rochester Farmers Market. "I come to the market every Saturday and I tell the manager put me to work," said Jerome. "I'll do whatever." Jerome has been working at the Farmers Market for nearly ten years. In her time she has worked with multiple...
A quick glance at Wheels and you would think he was just like any other happy Springer Spaniel puppy, but Wheels is different. He was born with Spina Bifida.
Do you find that there's one part of your home that seems a bit drafty, and top it off, is your electric or gas bill through the roof, if you will? If it is, how do you determine the root cause of either dilemma?
It's the last Monday of July and that can mean only one thing. It's time for another installment of the "FOX in the Morning Makeover" done by the experts at City Looks Salon and Spa. More>>
After her "before" interview on FOX in the Morning, our July winner, Deborah Piens of Rochester, headed to City Looks Salon and Spa and underwent her makeover. More>>
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office along with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation issued a request for help to the public Wednesday evening, regarding the discovery of human remains last week.More >>
"A city built on the work of a father and two brothers named Mayo and the clinic named after them," Arlene Francis said when talking about Rochester back in 1956 on her show Home Show. It was that Clinic that has helped countless lives in its more that 150 year history. A Clinic that drew the curiosity of one talented story teller.More >>
Members of the Save Our Hospital organization came to Rochester Wednesday to make their voices heard and say they're fighting for healthcare to stay in Albert Lea.More >>
Bottles of champagne came out Wednesday in Claremont to mark an expansion of Highway 14.More >>
No one is hurt after an incident on Highway 52 near Oronoco.More >>
Many Restaurants pride themselves on a "Farm to Table" menu.More >>
The intense heat we've been experiencing for the past several days continues today with the prospect of 90 degree temperatures still in the area, but a cool down isn't far off.More >>
A celebration in Austin Wednesday as fundraising for the Rec Center reaches a milestone.More >>
The City of Goodview says an investigation is underway after two juveniles were detained at a city park.More >>
Paraprofessionals in the district got together at the Eagles Club Tuesday to celebrate the formation of a new union chapter and to start signing up.More >>
