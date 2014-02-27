Baseball is a way of life for John Marshall's Austin Brown. In what feels like the swing of a bat, it's already senior night. "It's going to be really tough after the game, just thinking I'm not going to play on this field anymore," says Brown. The soon-to-be graduate is the right fielder for the John Marshall High School Rockets this year. But just one year ago, Austin's senior season seemed out of reach. He remembers the day all to well. "May 16th, 2017,&qu...