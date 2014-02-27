FOX 47 Special Reports - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

  • FOX 47 Special ReportsMore>>

  • John Marshall baseball player makes remarkable recovery after suffering stroke during game

    John Marshall baseball player makes remarkable recovery after suffering stroke during game

    Baseball is a way of life for John Marshall's Austin Brown. In what feels like the swing of a bat, it's already senior night. "It's going to be really tough after the game, just thinking I'm not going to play on this field anymore," says Brown.   The soon-to-be graduate is the right fielder for the John Marshall High School Rockets this year. But just one year ago, Austin's senior season seemed out of reach. He remembers the day all to well. "May 16th, 2017,&qu...

    More >>

    Baseball is a way of life for John Marshall's Austin Brown. In what feels like the swing of a bat, it's already senior night. "It's going to be really tough after the game, just thinking I'm not going to play on this field anymore," says Brown.   The soon-to-be graduate is the right fielder for the John Marshall High School Rockets this year. But just one year ago, Austin's senior season seemed out of reach. He remembers the day all to well. "May 16th, 2017,&qu...

    More >>

  • THE JEFFERSON AWARDS: Our June winner helps women recover from heart disease

    THE JEFFERSON AWARDS: Our June winner helps women recover from heart disease

    Anne Wolter is devoting her life to help women recover from heart disease. "I love taking care of people," Wolter said. "I love helping them to feel better." Wolter works in cardiac rehab at Mayo Clinic. She helps women recover from cardiac events through exercise and education.

    More >>

    Anne Wolter is devoting her life to help women recover from heart disease. "I love taking care of people," Wolter said. "I love helping them to feel better." Wolter works in cardiac rehab at Mayo Clinic. She helps women recover from cardiac events through exercise and education.

    More >>

  • THE JEFFERSON AWARDS: Our July winner donates her time to impact the lives of children and adults

    THE JEFFERSON AWARDS: Our July winner donates her time to impact the lives of children and adults

    Every month Fox47 features someone in our community who is making a difference and honors them with a Jefferson Award.  Our July winner is Rita Howe. She is a stand out volunteer at Good Earth Village in Spring Valley donating her time to impact the lives of the campers and staff.   "She has so much heart for good earth village and it's mission," said Good Earth Village Office Manager, Vanessa Tesch. Howe has been a volunteer for Good Earth Village for about 4 y...

    More >>

    Every month Fox47 features someone in our community who is making a difference and honors them with a Jefferson Award.  Our July winner is Rita Howe. She is a stand out volunteer at Good Earth Village in Spring Valley donating her time to impact the lives of the campers and staff.   "She has so much heart for good earth village and it's mission," said Good Earth Village Office Manager, Vanessa Tesch. Howe has been a volunteer for Good Earth Village for about 4 y...

    More >>

  • THE JEFFERSON AWARDS: Our April winner helps raise thousands of dollars for area organizations

    THE JEFFERSON AWARDS: Our April winner helps raise thousands of dollars for area organizations

    Every month FOX 47 features someone in our community who is making a difference, and we honor them with a Jefferson Award. This month's winner is Dan Litzinger. He owns one of the sports teams in town, but his involvement in our community goes much further that that.

    More >>

    Every month FOX 47 features someone in our community who is making a difference, and we honor them with a Jefferson Award. This month's winner is Dan Litzinger. He owns one of the sports teams in town, but his involvement in our community goes much further that that.

    More >>

  • THE JEFFERSON AWARDS: Our May winner donates her time to help shelter animals

    THE JEFFERSON AWARDS: Our May winner donates her time to help shelter animals

    Every month FOX 47 features someone in our community who is making a difference, and we honor them with a Jefferson Award. This month's winner is Lindy Hankel, a woman dedicating her time to helping dogs.

    More >>

    Every month FOX 47 features someone in our community who is making a difference, and we honor them with a Jefferson Award. This month's winner is Lindy Hankel, a woman dedicating her time to helping dogs.

    More >>

  • THE JEFFERSON AWARDS: Our March winner donates his time to help people living with mental illness

    THE JEFFERSON AWARDS: Our March winner donates his time to help people living with mental illness

    FOX 47 is partnering with The Jefferson Awards to recognize people in our community that are making a difference. Our first winner is Kevin Andrews, a volunteer that is committed to helping people with mental illness.

    More >>

    FOX 47 is partnering with The Jefferson Awards to recognize people in our community that are making a difference. Our first winner is Kevin Andrews, a volunteer that is committed to helping people with mental illness.

    More >>

  • Officer's Worst Fear: 2016 brings highest number of officers shot, killed in 5 years

    Officer's Worst Fear: 2016 brings highest number of officers shot, killed in 5 years

    Times have changed for the men and women of law enforcement. "When I first started there was just a huge respect for law enforcement for the job that they did," said Retired Olmsted County Chief Deputy Mark Darnell. "Even the criminals were appreciative"

    More >>

    Times have changed for the men and women of law enforcement. "When I first started there was just a huge respect for law enforcement for the job that they did," said Retired Olmsted County Chief Deputy Mark Darnell. "Even the criminals were appreciative"

    More >>

  • Man facing drug charges after arrest near Rochester middle school

    Man facing drug charges after arrest near Rochester middle school

    A traffic stop turned into a drug bust, just feet away from a Rochester school.

    More >>

    A traffic stop turned into a drug bust, just feet away from a Rochester school.

    More >>

  • SPECIAL REPORT: SPAM: History in a Can

    SPECIAL REPORT: SPAM: History in a Can

    The exterior view of the brand new SPAM Museum, located in Austin, Minnesota.The exterior view of the brand new SPAM Museum, located in Austin, Minnesota.

    More than likely, you've purchased it, seen it or walked passed it time after time in your favorite grocery store. 'That' is referring to SPAM: the product produced by Hormel foods that has found the hands and stomachs of consumers more than 8 billion times. But now, the heritage of SPAM has a new home. FOX 47's Nicholas Quallich recently traveled to Austin where he discovered the history of the blue and yellow can and what's in it.

    More >>

    More than likely, you've purchased it, seen it or walked passed it time after time in your favorite grocery store. 'That' is referring to SPAM: the product produced by Hormel foods that has found the hands and stomachs of consumers more than 8 billion times. But now, the heritage of SPAM has a new home. FOX 47's Nicholas Quallich recently traveled to Austin where he discovered the history of the blue and yellow can and what's in it.

    More >>

  • Moms on the Run: Rochester running group focuses on motherhood, fitness and fun

    Moms on the Run: Rochester running group focuses on motherhood, fitness and fun

    Tears, diapers, appointments, toys. Raising two and seven year-old boys, while working full-time, leaves Jessica Molstad with not a lot of fee time on her hands.

    More >>

    Tears, diapers, appointments, toys. Raising two and seven year-old boys, while working full-time, leaves Jessica Molstad with not a lot of fee time on her hands.

    More >>

  • Life with Wheels: A new "leash" on life

    Life with Wheels: A new "leash" on life

    Wheels playing in the yardWheels playing in the yard

    A quick glance at Wheels and you would think he was just like any other happy Springer Spaniel puppy, but Wheels is different. He was born with Spina Bifida.

    More >>

    A quick glance at Wheels and you would think he was just like any other happy Springer Spaniel puppy, but Wheels is different. He was born with Spina Bifida.

    More >>

  • SPECIAL REPORT: Losing Heat: A Look at a Home Energy Audit

    SPECIAL REPORT: Losing Heat: A Look at a Home Energy Audit

    Nicholas Quallich joins Rochester native, Todd Osweiler, on a home energy audit.Nicholas Quallich joins Rochester native, Todd Osweiler, on a home energy audit.

    Do you find that there's one part of your home that seems a bit drafty, and top it off, is your electric or gas bill through the roof, if you will? If it is, how do you determine the root cause of either dilemma?

    More >>

    Do you find that there's one part of your home that seems a bit drafty, and top it off, is your electric or gas bill through the roof, if you will? If it is, how do you determine the root cause of either dilemma?

    More >>

  • A Caregiver's Journey: Cancer through the eyes of the caregiver

    A Caregiver's Journey: Cancer through the eyes of the caregiver

    Mark and Ann Oldenburg have been married for almost forty-three years.They have five kids, six grandchildren and have lived in Rochester since 1979.In January 2004, their lives changed forever when Ann was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer at the age of 50.Right after Ann's diagnosis, Mark stepped up into the role of caregiver.More >>
    Mark and Ann Oldenburg have been married for almost forty-three years.They have five kids, six grandchildren and have lived in Rochester since 1979.In January 2004, their lives changed forever when Ann was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer at the age of 50.Right after Ann's diagnosis, Mark stepped up into the role of caregiver.More >>

  • The Need for Speed

    The Need for Speed

    A busy morning along Highway 52 in Rochester.A busy morning along Highway 52 in Rochester.
    In 1975, the national speed limit of 55 miles per hour was signed into law, during the Nixon administration, giving the federal government the sole right to determine the speed limit for all states. This came about as a result of the oil crisis at the time and it was seen as an opportunity to curb oil usage and to supposedly lower accidents and fatalities on our roads.More >>
    In 1975, the national speed limit of 55 miles per hour was signed into law, during the Nixon administration, giving the federal government the sole right to determine the speed limit for all states. This came about as a result of the oil crisis at the time and it was seen as an opportunity to curb oil usage and to supposedly lower accidents and fatalities on our roads.More >>

  • GEOCACHING: FOX 47 learns how to geocache

    GEOCACHING: FOX 47 learns how to geocache

    Geocaches are hidden all around Southeastern Minnesota.Geocaches are hidden all around Southeastern Minnesota.
    Geocaching is a world-wide treasure hunt. Rick Ward lives in Rochester and is an avid geocacher. He took FOX 47 on a geocaching hunt.More >>
    Geocaching is a world-wide treasure hunt. Rick Ward lives in Rochester and is an avid geocacher. He took FOX 47 on a geocaching hunt.More >>

  • MILES TO GO: A Rochester man and his brother ride 500 miles for Habitat for Humanity

    MILES TO GO: A Rochester man and his brother ride 500 miles for Habitat for Humanity

    Don and Allan Fell are two brothers riding 500 miles for the Habitat 500.Don and Allan Fell are two brothers riding 500 miles for the Habitat 500.
    Right now Don and Allan Fell are pedaling around Minnesota for the Habitat 500. Habitat 500 is a 500 mile bike ride that benefits Habitat for Humanity, an organization that helps create safe and affordable homes. More >>
    Right now Don and Allan Fell are pedaling around Minnesota for the Habitat 500. Habitat 500 is a 500 mile bike ride that benefits Habitat for Humanity, an organization that helps create safe and affordable homes. More >>

  • The business of death

    The business of death

    The word "mortician" might bring to mind frightening images of skeletons or men lurking around graveyards, but in the state of Minnesota, the number of females pursuing careers as morticians is exploding.More >>
    The word "mortician" might bring to mind frightening images of skeletons or men lurking around graveyards, but in the state of Minnesota, the number of females pursuing careers as morticians is exploding.
    More >>

  • Women at Work: Pam Benike of Prairie Hollow Farms

    Women at Work: Pam Benike of Prairie Hollow Farms

    Now more than ever, women are opening, owning, and operating their own businesses. In fact, research by the Guardian Small Business Research Institute suggests that female-owned businesses will generate 5 million new jobs by the year 2018.More >>
    Now more than ever, women are opening, owning, and operating their own businesses. In fact, research by the Guardian Small Business Research Institute suggests that female-owned businesses will generate 5 million new jobs by the year 2018. More >>

  • Getting In: A time to say goodbye

    Getting In: A time to say goodbye

    ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47)-- Since November, Fox 47 News has followed one local high school student on her quest to get into the college of her dreams.Despite having perfect standardized test scores and acing her AP classes, Mayo High School senior Greta Bedekovics didn't gain admission to her dream school of Stanford University.Following that heart-breaking blow, what school will Greta attend come fall? "It wasn't necessarily one of my top choices, but once I got in, I loved it so much and I ...More >>
    ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47)-- Since November, Fox 47 News has followed one local high school student on her quest to get into the college of her dreams.Despite having perfect standardized test scores and acing her AP classes, Mayo High School senior Greta Bedekovics didn't gain admission to her dream school of Stanford University.Following that heart-breaking blow, what school will Greta attend come fall? "It wasn't necessarily one of my top choices, but once I got in, I loved it so much and I ...More >>

  • Pit bull ban divides one Iowa town

    Pit bull ban divides one Iowa town

    With a little more than 500 residents, the tiny town of Elma bills itself as a community of re-birth and endless growth, where many businesses, organizations, and families call home.More >>
    With a little more than 500 residents, the tiny town of Elma bills itself as a community of re-birth and endless growth, where many businesses, organizations, and families call home.More >>

  • Childhood vaccinations: yes or no?

    Childhood vaccinations: yes or no?

    As the mother of six-year-old Jay and two-year-old Jazz, Mayo Clinic nurse Sara Conway has faced many important decisions throughout the course of her young girls' lives; what foods to feed them, what school to enroll them in, and whether or not to start the girls on the traditional series of childhood vaccinations.More >>
    As the mother of six-year-old Jay and two-year-old Jazz, Mayo Clinic nurse Sara Conway has faced many important decisions throughout the course of her young girls' lives; what foods to feed them, what school to enroll them in, and whether or not to start the girls on the traditional series of childhood vaccinations.
    More >>

  • Craft brewery keeps local tradition alive

    Craft brewery keeps local tradition alive

    GOODVIEW, Minn. (FOX 47)-- Suds, brewskis, or just a cold one. Whatever you like to call it, the newly-minted Wenonah Brewing Company is bringing beer- along with some hops and homemade tradition- to theMore >>
    Suds, brewskis, or just a cold one. Whatever you like to call it, the newly-minted Wenonah Brewing Company is bringing beer- along with some hops and homemade tradition- to theMore >>

  • Getting In: Yes or No?

    Getting In: Yes or No?

    ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- Perfect standardized test scores, extracurricular activities, and grades. These are all things that are almost required for high school students to get into the universityMore >>
    Perfect standardized test scores, extracurricular activities, and grades. These are all things that are almost required for high school students to get into the universityMore >>

  • The dangers of driving frosted over

    The dangers of driving frosted over

    ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- Accidents happen every day on icy roadways and side streets because people don't take the time to clear frost and snow from their car windows before driving.  But just howMore >>
    ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- Accidents happen every day on icy roadways and side streets because people don't take the time to clear frost and snow from their car windows before driving.  But just howMore >>

  • Getting In: The College Acceptance Game

    Getting In: The College Acceptance Game

    ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- Perfect standardized test scores, a laundry list of extracurricular activities, and a report card that would make Albert Einstein jealous.  All assets that seem almost requiredMore >>
    FOX 47 News is following one local high school over-achiever on her journey over the next year, on her quest to get into the college of her dreams.
    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.