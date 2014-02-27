Baseball is a way of life for John Marshall's Austin Brown. In what feels like the swing of a bat, it's already senior night. "It's going to be really tough after the game, just thinking I'm not going to play on this field anymore," says Brown. The soon-to-be graduate is the right fielder for the John Marshall High School Rockets this year. But just one year ago, Austin's senior season seemed out of reach. He remembers the day all to well. "May 16th, 2017,&qu...More >>
Anne Wolter is devoting her life to help women recover from heart disease. "I love taking care of people," Wolter said. "I love helping them to feel better." Wolter works in cardiac rehab at Mayo Clinic. She helps women recover from cardiac events through exercise and education.More >>
Every month Fox47 features someone in our community who is making a difference and honors them with a Jefferson Award. Our July winner is Rita Howe. She is a stand out volunteer at Good Earth Village in Spring Valley donating her time to impact the lives of the campers and staff. "She has so much heart for good earth village and it's mission," said Good Earth Village Office Manager, Vanessa Tesch. Howe has been a volunteer for Good Earth Village for about 4 y...More >>
Every month FOX 47 features someone in our community who is making a difference, and we honor them with a Jefferson Award. This month's winner is Dan Litzinger. He owns one of the sports teams in town, but his involvement in our community goes much further that that.More >>
Every month FOX 47 features someone in our community who is making a difference, and we honor them with a Jefferson Award. This month's winner is Lindy Hankel, a woman dedicating her time to helping dogs.More >>
FOX 47 is partnering with The Jefferson Awards to recognize people in our community that are making a difference. Our first winner is Kevin Andrews, a volunteer that is committed to helping people with mental illness.More >>
Times have changed for the men and women of law enforcement. "When I first started there was just a huge respect for law enforcement for the job that they did," said Retired Olmsted County Chief Deputy Mark Darnell. "Even the criminals were appreciative"More >>
A traffic stop turned into a drug bust, just feet away from a Rochester school.More >>
More than likely, you've purchased it, seen it or walked passed it time after time in your favorite grocery store. 'That' is referring to SPAM: the product produced by Hormel foods that has found the hands and stomachs of consumers more than 8 billion times. But now, the heritage of SPAM has a new home. FOX 47's Nicholas Quallich recently traveled to Austin where he discovered the history of the blue and yellow can and what's in it.More >>
Tears, diapers, appointments, toys. Raising two and seven year-old boys, while working full-time, leaves Jessica Molstad with not a lot of fee time on her hands.More >>
A quick glance at Wheels and you would think he was just like any other happy Springer Spaniel puppy, but Wheels is different. He was born with Spina Bifida.More >>
Do you find that there's one part of your home that seems a bit drafty, and top it off, is your electric or gas bill through the roof, if you will? If it is, how do you determine the root cause of either dilemma?More >>
