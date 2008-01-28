Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination 50 years later Fifty years ago on April 4, 1968, Doctor Martin Luther King Junior was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee at the Lorraine Motel. He was known for his commitment to non-violent protests, and he played a key role in organizing demonstrations for racial equality. More>>

Possible trade war hits rural Minnesota A trade war and potential tariffs were hot topics to concerned growers at Wednesday's quarterly meeting of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association in Mankato. More>>

Convicted felon arrested in Austin after person said he had a gun in their apartment According to Austin police, officers received a call at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday from the 1000 block of 14th Street Northwest saying their roommate had a gun in the apartment and the person didn't want it there. More>>

Rochester Park Board discusses possible inflatable water park at Foster Arend It's hard to picture a warm beach scene when the city is dealing with an April snow storm, but the Rochester Park Board is getting ready for the Summer Season with a new attraction, an inflatable water park. More>>

Longfellow teacher earns Public Health Champion award A Longfellow District-Wide Elementary School teacher is the winner of this year's Public Health Champion award in Olmsted County. More>>

Rochester Park Board approves contract with new Ice Hawks owners The city's Park Board approved Tuesday an agreement for the next three seasons between the Rochester Recreation Center and the team's new owner, C & C Hockey. More>>

Austin community asked to contribute to Rec Center Project Austin is getting ready to reach a fundraising goal for a project that could have a big impact on the town's economy. More>>

Rochester residents make most of Tuesday's snow The fresh blanket of snow created extra work for some, while children made the most of it by sledding and snowboarding down the big hill at Judd Park and even throwing a few snowballs. More>>