Twins fans bundle up for home opener

Thursday afternoon, the Twins and Mariners will meet on the diamond before a sold-out crowd which should have plenty to do despite the chill.

Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination 50 years later Video included

Fifty years ago on April 4, 1968,  Doctor Martin Luther King Junior was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee at the Lorraine Motel. He was known for his commitment to non-violent protests, and he played a key role in organizing demonstrations for racial equality. 

Possible trade war hits rural Minnesota Video included

A trade war and potential tariffs were hot topics to concerned growers at Wednesday's quarterly meeting of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association in Mankato.  

Austin Bruins officially announce purchase of Rochester NA3HL franchise

The ownership of the Austin Bruins made that announcement Wednesday morning.

Family fight over cigarettes lands one Stewartville man in jail Video included

A Stewartville man lands in jail after after allegedly throwing an ash tray at a family member.

Police discover nearly 100 grams of cocaine in Rochester home, 1 arrested Video included

A suspected drug dealer is arrested in Stewartville after officers raid his Rochester home.

Convicted felon arrested in Austin after person said he had a gun in their apartment

According to Austin police, officers received a call at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday from the 1000 block of 14th Street Northwest saying their roommate had a gun in the apartment and the person didn't want it there.

Austin family's home broken into, items and van stolen, police say Video included

Austin police are searching for a suspect after a family's home is broken into while they were asleep.

From white snow to orange cones; MnDOT kicks off construction season Video included

MnDOT's main focus this week has been preparing for and dealing with a major April snowstorm.

Rochester Park Board discusses possible inflatable water park at Foster Arend

It's hard to picture a warm beach scene when the city is dealing with an April snow storm, but the Rochester Park Board is getting ready for the Summer Season with a new attraction, an inflatable water park.

Longfellow teacher earns Public Health Champion award

A Longfellow District-Wide Elementary School teacher is the winner of this year's Public Health Champion award in Olmsted County.

Rochester Park Board approves contract with new Ice Hawks owners Video included

The city's Park Board approved Tuesday an agreement for the next three seasons between the Rochester Recreation Center and the team's new owner, C & C Hockey. 

Austin community asked to contribute to Rec Center Project Video included

Austin is getting ready to reach a fundraising goal for a project that could have a big impact on the town's economy.  

Rochester residents make most of Tuesday's snow Video included

The fresh blanket of snow created extra work for some, while children made the most of it by sledding and snowboarding down the big hill at Judd Park and even throwing a few snowballs.

Woman fights off suspected robber in SE Rochester Video included

A woman fights off a suspected robber just outside her apartment in Southeast Rochester.

Local high school choir to perform with Foreigner Video included

Goodhue's High School Chamber Choir is preparing to take the stage in a few days alongside rock history. 

Rochester City Council approves hiring consultant for Mayo Civic Center financial assessment

The City voted 6-1 to contract with Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc. Council member Nick Campion opposed the motion. Dan Fenton was chosen to lead the assessment project due to his familiarity with the Civic Center and Experience Minnesota's Rochester. 

