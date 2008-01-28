Thursday afternoon, the Twins and Mariners will meet on the diamond before a sold-out crowd which should have plenty to do despite the chill.
Fifty years ago on April 4, 1968, Doctor Martin Luther King Junior was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee at the Lorraine Motel. He was known for his commitment to non-violent protests, and he played a key role in organizing demonstrations for racial equality.
A trade war and potential tariffs were hot topics to concerned growers at Wednesday's quarterly meeting of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association in Mankato.
The ownership of the Austin Bruins made that announcement Wednesday morning.
A Stewartville man lands in jail after after allegedly throwing an ash tray at a family member.
A suspected drug dealer is arrested in Stewartville after officers raid his Rochester home.
According to Austin police, officers received a call at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday from the 1000 block of 14th Street Northwest saying their roommate had a gun in the apartment and the person didn't want it there.
Austin police are searching for a suspect after a family's home is broken into while they were asleep.
MnDOT's main focus this week has been preparing for and dealing with a major April snowstorm.
It's hard to picture a warm beach scene when the city is dealing with an April snow storm, but the Rochester Park Board is getting ready for the Summer Season with a new attraction, an inflatable water park.
A Longfellow District-Wide Elementary School teacher is the winner of this year's Public Health Champion award in Olmsted County.
The city's Park Board approved Tuesday an agreement for the next three seasons between the Rochester Recreation Center and the team's new owner, C & C Hockey.
Austin is getting ready to reach a fundraising goal for a project that could have a big impact on the town's economy.
The fresh blanket of snow created extra work for some, while children made the most of it by sledding and snowboarding down the big hill at Judd Park and even throwing a few snowballs.
A woman fights off a suspected robber just outside her apartment in Southeast Rochester.
Goodhue's High School Chamber Choir is preparing to take the stage in a few days alongside rock history.
The City voted 6-1 to contract with Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc. Council member Nick Campion opposed the motion. Dan Fenton was chosen to lead the assessment project due to his familiarity with the Civic Center and Experience Minnesota's Rochester.
With a long day of snowfall ahead, crews were already busy responding to crashes early Tuesday morning.More >>
The other seven states are Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon and Wyoming.More >>
For the Samb's "Spread Kindness" became their family's motto after experiencing tragedy in the death of their prematurely born son.More >>
Police say Preston Alaspa, 23, died during the fire, which happened around 2 a.m. at Tyler Drive on the Fond du Lac Reservation.More >>
From April 2nd through April 30th, all four Rochester Sterling State Bank branch locations will be collecting donations of books for the mini libraries in the area.More >>
Many lawns in the area still lay barren and with the expected incoming snowfall, they might stay that way for a while.More >>
Church members started the project at 5:00 a.m. and are reading non-stop until the New Testament is finished which is expected to be around midnight tonight.More >>
Rochester City Council looks to balance the future of downtown Rochester growth while maintaining the past.More >>
Shar's Country Palace hosted an Adult Easter Egg Hunt, where participants swarmed the restaurant in search of various prizes.More >>
The Jeremiah Program announced that Mayo Clinic awarded the program a grant that will allow the group to offer services this fall.More >>
There weren't just kids out hunting for eggs this Easter weekend, plenty of four-legged furry friends joined the hunt as well. Leashes & Leads held their annual egg hunt event, the Easter Biscuit Hunt. Eggs were placed in the dog park, then after finding the treat-filled eggs the dogs and their humans went inside to greet all the other dogs.More >>
Les Fields started a Rochester-area band known as the Turkey River All-Stars over 50 years ago and is now celebrating his 90th birthday.More >>
Denfeld competed against nearly a dozen middle and high schools in a radio contest.More >>
The State Patrol says there will be an increase of officers out patrolling roadways throughout the weekend.More >>
The driver of a 1991 Ford Taurus pulled out in front of the driver of a 2013 Ford Explorer leading to the crash where both vehicles ended up in a ditch.More >>
A Fox47 camera caught a packed parking lot at the Rochester location off 12th street southwest Friday eveningMore >>
The $38 million apartment complex is part of Destination Medical Center's Discovery Square.More >>
After a failed referendum and months of mixed feedback, school leaders in Winona are set to make a decision that could close two elementary schools.More >>
If an overweight child slims down before puberty, the risk of type 2 diabetes seems to slide away with the lost pounds.More >>
Self-administered magnetic pulses from a hand-held device may help head off debilitating migraines, researchers report.More >>
A new stem cell transplant might help preserve or even restore vision being lost to the dry form of age-related macular degeneration, a new pilot clinical trial has shown.More >>
Babies who contract Zika virus early in infancy should have long-term monitoring, a new animal study suggests.More >>
Science says you can get your coffee buzz without fear of cancer, so experts say you can forget that recent controversial California law.More >>
If you were lucky enough to pick up an NES Classic before production stopped, here's a trick to get the most out of the console.More >>
10 things to know when seeking financial assistance for collegeMore >>
For World Teacher Day, Oct. 5, how to build finances along with a teaching career.More >>
Separation anxiety that presents itself in children going to school is a regular part of childhood development for many kids. However, it can be very distressing to both the child and the parents.More >>
While clever marketing can steer kids towards junk food, a new study shows that creative advertising can also prompt more kids to eat veggies.More >>
Larsen helped start Bundles of Love after retiring from nursing at Saint Marys Hospital.More >>
We've finally got our first photo of Meryl Streep in Big Little Lies!More >>
WWE legendary wrestler Johnny "Luscious" Valiant has died.More >>
It looks like we'll have to stick to the local news if we want to see people screaming about impeachment on our TVs every weekMore >>
Stranger Things creators the Duffer brothers are in trouble again, but this time someone's actually taking them to courtMore >>
A Ready Player One sequel may be hitting theaters in the near futureMore >>
What's in your savings account? If you're a millennial, there's a decent chance that there's nothing in your account but IOUs and promisesMore >>
Looking for tax help? Check out the IRS's interactive online assistantMore >>
The Dirty Dozen — a 1967 war movie starring Lee Marvin, Charles Bronson, and Jim Brown, or a list of the top twelve tax scams as identified by the Internal Revenue Service? How about both?More >>
Caring for an elderly relative can be rewarding, but incredibly difficult – as well as expensive. However, it may be possible to recoup some of the costs through income tax savings.More >>
Here are three of the top mistakes that retirees tend to make, so that you can plan now to avoid themMore >>
